Marianna KUBS

Service Information
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Grey Street
Hamilton East
Death Notice

KUBS, Marianna Antonina:
The Family of Marianna Kubs wish to advise of her passing, peacefully into the arms of our Lord, on Monday 13th January 2020. Loved and remembered always by her family and the many hearts of all who knew her. Requiem Mass for Marianna will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Saturday 18 January at 12.30pm followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the Kubs Family,C/- PO Box 439, Hamilton 3240.

Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 15, 2020
