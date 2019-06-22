SINCLAIR,
Marian Ida (nee Ham):
Passed away peacefully on 18th June 2019, after a long illness. Aged 73 years. Loved mother of Clayton and Jolene; Grandmother to Paige, Jaymie, Isaac and Silas. Fondly remembered by Wayne.
Finally at Rest
A sincere thanks to the beautiful staff at Hilda Ross Hospice for their loving care. A service will be held at Hillcrest Chapel, Masters Avenue, on Monday 24th June, at 10.00am. All communications to Sinclair Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on June 22, 2019