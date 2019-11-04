O'CONNELL, Marian Joy:
Passed away peacefully at home on 1st November 2019. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael & Gill (Christchurch), Helen & Mark (Hamilton), Christine & Steve (Hamilton), Andrea & Peter (Auckland). Much loved and cherished Nanna of Brianna, Angus and Tom; Alysia and Mannix; Jackson, Gabby and Sam; Danielle, Hollie and Ashton.
Rest in Peace.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East on Wednesday 6th November at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the O'Connell Family, C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019