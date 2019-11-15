Maria DE VETH

Service Information
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary
494 Grey Street
Hamilton East
Death Notice

de VETH, Maria (Mia):
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 12 November 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Theo. Much loved Mum of Peter & Shiree, Maria & Brent, John & Michelle, Corina & Ross, Andrea & Tim, David & Marian, Michael & Cristina. Cherished Oma of 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
You will be deeply missed and your love lives on in all of us.
A service will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Monday 18 November at 1.30pm.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2019
