BROWN,
Maria Rakei (nee Maikuku):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau at Waikato Hospital on 6th August 2019. Loved wife of the late Reginald Brown. Cherished mother, Nanny & Supernan. Maria will lay in state at her home 983 Picquet Hill Road, Te Awamutu, for one evening before being taken to Otawhio Marae, Te Awamutu College. Service will be held at 11.00am on Saturday 10th August, with burial to follow at Te Awamutu Cemetery.
Loved by all
and will be sadly missed.
"Moe mai ra"
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 8, 2019