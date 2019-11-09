BRAJKOVICH, Maria Zeta:
Passed away suddenly at Wellington Hospital on Wednesday, 6th November 2019. Daughter of the late Jerry & Mary Brajkovich. Sister of Linda and Nada. Deeply loved mother of Beba, James and Zana. Cherished grandmother of Marija, Kajo, Teo and Anka and special aunty, Teta and friend of many. A Requiem Mass will be held for Maria at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Alexander Street, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 12th November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at the Te Awamutu Lawn Cemetery. All communications to the Brajkovich Family, C/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 9, 2019