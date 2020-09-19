Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(nee van Deursen):

Maria passed away peacefully on 9 September with her loving family at her side. Aged 61 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Doug. Adored Mum of Josie, Drew, Taylor, and Zak. Loving Oma of Kora-Rose, Elijah and Thea. Cherished daughter of Rika and John and sister of Peter, Tony, Bernard and Jaynie.

"We will continue to live, with all of the love you left behind."

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Waikato as a thanks for the wonderful support to Maria and family in her last days. These can be made online to Donate Hospice Waikato. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral details for Maria to be advised.







BARKER, Maria Johanna(nee van Deursen):Maria passed away peacefully on 9 September with her loving family at her side. Aged 61 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Doug. Adored Mum of Josie, Drew, Taylor, and Zak. Loving Oma of Kora-Rose, Elijah and Thea. Cherished daughter of Rika and John and sister of Peter, Tony, Bernard and Jaynie."We will continue to live, with all of the love you left behind."In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Waikato as a thanks for the wonderful support to Maria and family in her last days. These can be made online to Donate Hospice Waikato. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral details for Maria to be advised. Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers