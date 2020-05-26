WRIGHT, Margaret Beatrice:
Passed away peacefully on 23rd May 2020 at Mercy Hospice, Auckland. Beloved daughter of the late Grace and Mervyn (Bob) Wright. Loved sister of Phoebe Odlum, and the late Diane and Joe Wright.
You will be dearly missed.
A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in Eden Church, 82 Onehunga Mall, on Wednesday 27th May at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. At Margaret's request donations to NZ Ovarian Cancer Research would be appreciated. All communications to Morrison Funeral Directors, PO Box 24464, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345.
Morrison Funeral Directors Royal Oak, Auckland
Published in Waikato Times on May 26, 2020