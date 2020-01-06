WILKINS, Margaret Joan:
On Saturday, 4 January 2020. Dearly loved wife of Robin. Loved mother of Carole & Jon, Kim & Jeff and extended family Carol & Deane, Oliver & Jean, Sharon & Percy ( the late Robert) and Helen & Mike. Much loved nana of 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A service will be held at Huntly Baptist Church, River Road, Huntly, Tomorrow, Tuesday 7 January, at 1.30pm. No flowers by request but donations to the Cancer Society would be much appreciated.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 6, 2020