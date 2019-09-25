WATTS, Margaret Florence
(nee Massicks):
On Monday, September 23rd, 2019, Margaret passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Loved wife of the late Bill. A much loved and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A service for Margaret will be held in her home, 9B Ross Crescent, Fairfield, Hamilton, on Friday, 27th September, at 11.00am. Mum wanted to thank all the support staff, doctors and nurses who helped and held our precious mother while in their care. Communications to PO Box 10049, Te Rapa 3241.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 25, 2019