SUTTON,

Margaret Elisabeth:

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 31st July 2019, at Waikato Hospital Hamilton. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Mike and Alison, Brian, Christine, and Ivan. Loving Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thanks to the Staff and Doctors at Waikato Hospital who cared for Margaret. A Service for Margaret will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, 6th August 2019, at 11:00am followed by burial at The Kihikihi Cemetery, Kihikihi. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Sutton family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

