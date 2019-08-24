SCOTT, Margaret Ethel

(Maggie, Marg):

Maggie passed away peacefully on 19 August 2019. As Maggie wished, a private cremation has been held. Maggie wished to say: Thank you to, Michael Jameson and his team at Waikato Hospital; Dr Monali Darole & practice nurse Di & team at Five X Roads Medical Centre, the team at Five X Roads Pharmacy for their care and support. My wonderful friends without whom I just couldn't have managed, in particular Sandy, Heather, Katryna and Liz, and my darling Mum – who has just always been there for me. All correspondence to the Scott family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.





