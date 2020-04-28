SAVAGE, Margaret:
Passed away on April 23, 2020, aged 77. She had been unwell for some time and although we are sad at her passing we are glad that she is now at peace. Much loved mother of Paul and Joanne, mother-in-law of Richard, grandmother of Sophia and Jackson and sister of Mary, Carol and the late Bernadette. Special thanks to all the kind and caring staff at Summerset Down the Lane, Hamilton, who have done their very best to provide for her needs over the years. Margaret has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Her ashes will be interred in Nelson. All communications to: [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 28, 2020