ROSSITER,
Margaret Joyce (Joyce):
Passed away peacefully with family at her side in Waikato Hospital on Thursday, 15th October 2020. Aged 87 years. Now reunited with the love of her life the late Hec. Beloved mother & mother-in-law to Raymond & Gilly, Julie & Bruce, and Brian & Fiona. Treasured and loved Nana to Leesa & Len, Kylie & Steve, Shaun & Katie, Richard, Philip, Kelsi & Ollie, Alysha, and Great-Nana Joyce to Tania, Kera, Juliette, Anabelle, Blade, Trinity. At Joyce's request a private family farewell has taken place. All communications to The Rossiter Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Miss me but let me go.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 19, 2020