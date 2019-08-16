PIHAMA, Margaret Lillian:
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 14th August 2019, aged 65 years, surrounded by her whanau. Beloved mum of Nathaniel James Walter Pihama. Loving grandmother of Samantha Olive Connor Pihama. Cherished sister and Aunty of the McNoe and Pihama whanau. A funeral service for Margaret will be held at Hemi Tapu Marae and Chapel, Massey St, Frankton, at 11.00am on Saturday 17th August 2019, powhiri at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Deaf Aotearoa www.deaf.org.nz/support-us/donations.
Ormsby Family Funerals
0800 737 953
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 16, 2019