PERROTT, Margaret Jean:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 9th October 2020, aged 83. Loved wife of the late Bruce. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of David & Judith, Lynne & Barry, Roger & Cathy, and Chris & Karen. Precious Nana of John, Graham, Adrian, Jamie, Jasmine and Holly. A memorial service will be held on 27th October, at 11.00am, in the Simply Cremations Chapel, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, followed by a private burial.
Forever In Our Hearts
Any communication for the family can be sent to PO Box 10356, or [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 17, 2020