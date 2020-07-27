O'REILLY,

Margaret Joyce (Joy):

Peacefully passed away on 25 July 2020, aged 86 years, at Waikato Hospital surrounded by loving family. Loved wife of the late Michael (Mike). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Elaine, Steven and Julie, Keith and Delwyne. Dearly loved grandma of Samantha and Alan, Alexandra and Darryl, Jo, Luke, Patrick and Kita, Rachel and Lance, Dean and Kristen, Gillian and Keiran, Aleisha (deceased) and Tim. Special thanks to Naomi Higginson for her special care of Joy over these past few years. Also thanks to all the staff from Pohlen and Waikato Hospitals for all the wonderful help they provided. In lieu of flowers donation to Pohlen Hospital. A service for Joy will be held at Oakwood Inn (outdoors), 4804 State Highway 29, Hinuera, Matamata, on Wednesday 29th July, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Matamata Cemetery. Messages to the O'Reilly family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.



