O'CONNOR, Margaret Mary:

Passed away peacefully at Radius Windsor Court, Ohaupo, on Monday 12th October 2020 with her family by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin O'Connor and the late Noel Fitzgerald. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Raymond (deceased) and Christine, Bill and Liz, Matt and Adrienne and Tim and Michelle. Much loved grandmother of 11 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 3. Rosary will be recited at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Thursday 15th October at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 16th October at 12.00pm, followed by burial at Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery, Ohaupo Road, Ohaupo. The family wish to thank Radius Windsor Court for their wonderful care of Margaret. All communications to The O'Connor Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.





