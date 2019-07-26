KNIGHT, Margaret Rose
(nee Keay): (QSM)
Passed away on 24th July 2019, aged 87 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Cynthia and Garry, David and Paula, Frances and Malcolm. Grandmother of 9 and Great-grandmother of 12. A Service will be held at the Methodist Church, 261 Bank Street, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 31st July 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the Knight family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on July 26, 2019