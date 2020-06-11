Margaret JOHNSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret JOHNSON.
Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Alexandra House Chapel
570 Alexandra Street
Te Awamutu
View Map
Death Notice

JOHNSON, Margaret Vona
Lorraine (Margot):
Passed away peacefully on 31st May 2020, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce Johnson. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Laurence and Nicki. Loved Mia of Simone, Reuben, Cameron, Renee, Amber, Cassandra, Jonathan and their partners, and great Mia to nine. A service for Margot will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 16th June, at 11.00am, followed by private burial. All communications to the Johnson family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on June 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.