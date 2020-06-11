JOHNSON, Margaret Vona
Lorraine (Margot):
Passed away peacefully on 31st May 2020, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce Johnson. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Laurence and Nicki. Loved Mia of Simone, Reuben, Cameron, Renee, Amber, Cassandra, Jonathan and their partners, and great Mia to nine. A service for Margot will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 16th June, at 11.00am, followed by private burial. All communications to the Johnson family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on June 11, 2020