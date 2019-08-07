JESSEN, Margaret (Marge):
Peacefully surrounded by family and a lot of love, at Aria Gardens Rest Home on Monday, 5th August 2019. In her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of Tek. Much loved mother of Gail, Betty, and Don. Loved mother-in-law of the late Ralph, Brian, and Marilyn. Adored grandmother of Tony, Mark, Sarah, Chris, Brie, and the late Zaan, and their partners. Loved Great-Gran of 15.
Your love is forever
a part of who we are.
A celebration of life will be held for Marge at Mahurangi Presbyterian Church, Pulham Road, Warkworth, on Monday 12th August at 1.30pm, followed by the interment at Te Kapa Cemetery, Martins Bay.
Jason Morrison
Funeral Services
FDANZ Warkworth
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 7, 2019