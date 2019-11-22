JACKSON, Margaret Merle
(Merle) (née Giles):
16.10.1931 - 20.11.2019
Loved and adored soulmate of Bernie (The Best Man). Precious Mum of Graham and Priscilla and wonderful Nan of Josh, Chris, Olivia, Gabrielle, Bethany and Isabella. A Celebration of Merle's Life will be held at Hamilton Central Baptist Church, 33 Charlemont Street, on Saturday 23rd November at 11.00am. Wear your colourful clothes, it's what she wanted, and if you would like, bring a flower from your garden.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 22, 2019