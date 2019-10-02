Margaret HOLDCROFT

Service Information
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
078894333
Death Notice

HOLDCROFT,
Margaret Rose:
On 1 October 2019 at Hospice Waikato, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Grant, Peter, Craig & Andrea. Special Grandma of Pera, Sophie, Sam & Ally, Nadia, Dylan, Javana and Tai.
'Now at peace'
A service for Margaret will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Monday, 7 October 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Holdcroft family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 2, 2019
