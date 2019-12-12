HILL, Margaret 'Ann':

On 10 December 2019. Very dearly loved wife of the late Allan, and much adored Mum of Elizabeth and Mark, David, John and Kath, Catherine and David, Caroline and Paul, Graham and Pinny, Paul and Linda, Judith and Keith. Special grandmother of Matthew, Andrew, Ryan, Luke and Brittany, Emma, Monica and Joshua, Damon, Jonathan and Tiana, Max and Ella. Much loved great-grandmother of Andre, Tia and Rafferty.

"Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain, we would not waken you to suffer again.

The tears in our eyes we will wipe away, but the love in

our hearts is here to stay."

A funeral service for Ann will be held at St George's Anglican Church, Cameron Road, Tauranga, on Friday 13th December at 11.00am, followed by a private family interment. Donations in memory of Ann may be made to the Waipuna Hospice and left at the service.





