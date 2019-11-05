HANCOCK, Margaret
Elizabeth (nee Baker):
Passed away peacefully in Cambridge on Friday 1st November 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Hancock of Tokoroa. Much loved stepmother and stepmother-in-law of Robyn, Christine and Glen, and the late Susan. Wonderful step-grandmother to Anita, Rebecca and Samantha. Survived by her sister Pat and brother Ron in Australia.
"A thing of beauty is a joy forever. Its loveliness increases, it will never pass into nothingness."
As per Margaret's wishes a private cremation has been held. Condolences to the family may be posted to PO Box 137251, Parnell, Auckland 1151.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019