Margaret GUEST

Death Notice

GUEST, Margaret Joan Lois:
27.1.1940 - 14.9.2019
Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Bruce (Beau), beloved mother and mother-in-law to Barry, Neil and Jeanna, Carolyn and Keith, Alison and Bruce. Loved grandmum to her eight grandchildren.
'Gone home to be with
the Lord'.
A Service for Margaret will be held in the All Saints Anglican Church, Cnr Broadway and Hohaia Street, on Thursday 19th September, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Matamata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the Service. All communications to the Guest family c/- Watersons Funeral Services, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019
