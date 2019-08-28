GALLOWAY,
Margaret Jessie (nee Gow):
Passed away on 25th August 2019, at the Raglan Rest Home. Deeply loved wife to Andrew; mother to Jane, Robert, Merren, Bryce, and Kate; grandmother to Jessie, Emma, Ben, Louie, Jed, Sean, Joel, Julian, Lennie, Sadie, Esther, Gala, and Saul, and four great-grandchildren. Thank you to Dr Mike Loten and the amazing staff at the Raglan Rest Home for their support in her last days. In accordance with her wishes there will be a private family gathering but no service.
She will always be
in our hearts.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 28, 2019