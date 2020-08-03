Margaret FORSMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret FORSMAN.
Service Information
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07578 3338
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
Death Notice

FORSMAN, Margaret Jo:
Peacefully on Friday 31st July 2020 at Papamoa Beach Village, Metlifecare. Loved wife of the late Les. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve and Lynne, Marty and Jeanette, Lee and Karen, and Linda and Ricky. Adored Gran'ma of 15 and great-Gran'ma of 20.
Finally at peace.
A celebration of Mum's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 1.00pm, Saturday 8th August. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Metlifecare Papamoa for their care and compassion for mum.


Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.