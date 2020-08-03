FORSMAN, Margaret Jo:
Peacefully on Friday 31st July 2020 at Papamoa Beach Village, Metlifecare. Loved wife of the late Les. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve and Lynne, Marty and Jeanette, Lee and Karen, and Linda and Ricky. Adored Gran'ma of 15 and great-Gran'ma of 20.
Finally at peace.
A celebration of Mum's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 1.00pm, Saturday 8th August. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Metlifecare Papamoa for their care and compassion for mum.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 3, 2020