Passed away peacefully on 2 April 2020. Dearly loved wife of Donald. Cherished Mum to Darron and Trudy, Brent and Cherie, and adored Nana of Zachari, Alexander, Zyean, Zahedyn, Hayley Angel, Hayley and Zacheray. Mum, you battled on for so long, always bouncing back. Your strength and resilience was incredible. Now is your time to rest. You will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. The family would like give thanks for the kind thoughts of so many over the years. Huge thank you to the team at Waikato Hospital, in particular ED, Orthopaedics and Renal Wards and Dialysis Unit for everything you have done for Mum under some trying circumstances for all. Words alone cannot express how much we appreciate all you have done.







CUTLER, Margaret:Passed away peacefully on 2 April 2020. Dearly loved wife of Donald. Cherished Mum to Darron and Trudy, Brent and Cherie, and adored Nana of Zachari, Alexander, Zyean, Zahedyn, Hayley Angel, Hayley and Zacheray. Mum, you battled on for so long, always bouncing back. Your strength and resilience was incredible. Now is your time to rest. You will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. The family would like give thanks for the kind thoughts of so many over the years. Huge thank you to the team at Waikato Hospital, in particular ED, Orthopaedics and Renal Wards and Dialysis Unit for everything you have done for Mum under some trying circumstances for all. Words alone cannot express how much we appreciate all you have done. Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 4, 2020

