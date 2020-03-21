CONNOLLY,
Margaret Althea (Peggy):
Passed peacefully on 20 March 2020. Much loved wife of Michael, in their 59th year of marriage. Cherished Mum of Antoinette and Bruce, Ray and Gail, Gary and Joy. Adoring Nana Peg to Kimberley, Fiona, Megan, Joseph, Natasha, Melissa, Sarah, Ben, Charlotte, Ryan, Saffron, Chloe, Kenzo, and many neighbourhood kids. Loving daughter of Corrie and Molly, and daughter-in-law of Pat and Del, supportive sister and sister-in-law of many.
Rest in Peace,
forever in our Hearts.
A service for Peggy will be held at 1.00pm on Tuesday 24 March at the Christian Youth Camp, 148 Waingaro Road, Ngaruawahia, followed by burial at the Ngaruawahia Cemetery (Great South Road). Donations in lieu of flowers to Epilepsy NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 21, 2020