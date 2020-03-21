Margaret CONNOLLY

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Peggy's passing such a a lovely lady..."
    - Margaret Collins
  • "Our thoughts are with your family. Sue and Gary Matthews"
    - Sue Matthews
  • "So shocked & Saddened to read of Peggy's passing. will..."
    - Gill Hinton
  • "Sorry to hear of Peg's passing. Sending our condolences to..."
    - Grant and Vicki Purves
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Christian Youth Camp
148 Waingaro Road
Ngaruawahia
View Map
Death Notice

CONNOLLY,
Margaret Althea (Peggy):
Passed peacefully on 20 March 2020. Much loved wife of Michael, in their 59th year of marriage. Cherished Mum of Antoinette and Bruce, Ray and Gail, Gary and Joy. Adoring Nana Peg to Kimberley, Fiona, Megan, Joseph, Natasha, Melissa, Sarah, Ben, Charlotte, Ryan, Saffron, Chloe, Kenzo, and many neighbourhood kids. Loving daughter of Corrie and Molly, and daughter-in-law of Pat and Del, supportive sister and sister-in-law of many.
Rest in Peace,
forever in our Hearts.
A service for Peggy will be held at 1.00pm on Tuesday 24 March at the Christian Youth Camp, 148 Waingaro Road, Ngaruawahia, followed by burial at the Ngaruawahia Cemetery (Great South Road). Donations in lieu of flowers to Epilepsy NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 21, 2020
