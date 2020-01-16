COLLINGS,
Margaret Sybil Burch:
Passed away peacefully on 15th January 2020 at CHT, Te Awamutu, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Loved Mum of Gavin and Christina, Clare and Michael Tamaki. Adored Grandmother of Stephen and Stacey, Cheryl, Joel and Robina, Luke and Kate. Dearly loved Great-Gran of Edge, Spencer, Otto and Vada. A Service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 22nd January at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to CHT, Te Awamutu would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 16, 2020