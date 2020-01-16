Margaret COLLINGS

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to read of your Mums passing. My love and deepest..."
Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
View Map
Death Notice

COLLINGS,
Margaret Sybil Burch:
Passed away peacefully on 15th January 2020 at CHT, Te Awamutu, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Loved Mum of Gavin and Christina, Clare and Michael Tamaki. Adored Grandmother of Stephen and Stacey, Cheryl, Joel and Robina, Luke and Kate. Dearly loved Great-Gran of Edge, Spencer, Otto and Vada. A Service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 22nd January at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to CHT, Te Awamutu would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.