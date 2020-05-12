Margaret CLARE

Guest Book
  • "Denis, My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I will..."
  • "To all Gail's family our thoughts are with you. Gail we..."
    - Eunice Brown
Service Information
Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
078565129
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

CLARE, Margaret (Gail):
Passed away peacefully on 7 May 2020, surrounded by her family. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Denis for 56 years. Adored and loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip (deceased) and Liz, Louise and Gaine, and Jane. Loved 'NanG' of Alex, Samara, Jake, Emma, Hannah, and Megan. Cherished sister to Tony, and adored sister-in-law of Pete and Donna, Trish and Terry, and Jo and Warren (deceased). A private service will be held, followed by a celebration of Gail's life to be arranged at a later date. All communications to the Clare family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on May 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.