CLARE, Margaret (Gail):
Passed away peacefully on 7 May 2020, surrounded by her family. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Denis for 56 years. Adored and loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip (deceased) and Liz, Louise and Gaine, and Jane. Loved 'NanG' of Alex, Samara, Jake, Emma, Hannah, and Megan. Cherished sister to Tony, and adored sister-in-law of Pete and Donna, Trish and Terry, and Jo and Warren (deceased). A private service will be held, followed by a celebration of Gail's life to be arranged at a later date. All communications to the Clare family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on May 12, 2020