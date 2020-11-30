CHRISTIANSEN,
Margaret Phyllis:
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Resthaven on Friday, 27th November 2020. Aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Charles. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jillian, Evan and Willy. Grandmother of Aaron & Jenny, Michael & Partner Kendra, and 7 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge on Thursday, the 3rd of December 2020 at 1.00pm followed by the burial at The Hautapu RSA Cemetery. All communications to The Christiansen Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020