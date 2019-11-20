CAREY, Margaret Edith
(nee Crichton):
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on 17th November 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter for 66 years. Cherished mother of Roselynn & Colin Mason, Bill & Denise, Rod & Jenny and Janice & Deane Blaikie. Adored grandmother to her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
"All things work together for good to those who love God"
(Romans 8:28)
Forever with the Lord
At Margaret's request a family service has been held.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 20, 2019