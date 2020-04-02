BILKEY,
Margaret Marion Mary
(nee MacDougall):
At 5.07am on 31st March 2020; loving sister to Donald, mother to Simon, Maryanne and Janet, mother-in-law to Anne, Wayne and the late Robert, Grandmother to James, Justine, Juliet, Rosie, Elizabeth and Charlotte, Great-Grandmother to William and Amelia, and dear friend to Lynn, Nikki, Kathy, and many others; passed away peacefully supported by family.
She will be forever missed
by us all.
Marion will be laid to rest at Purewa Cemetery, St Johns, Auckland, on Saturday, April 4th.
Aroha Funerals
09 5270266
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 2, 2020