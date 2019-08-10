AYO, Margaret Olive:

Our dearest, very much loved Margaret has left us all simply bereft! The sadness her family and friends are all sharing cannot be expressed in words. We, her family, have been amazingly and lovingly supported and we would all wish to express our sincere appreciation to all our wonderful friends who have contributed so generously to that support. This acknowledgement is to thank you all, most sincerely, for the flowers, cards, baking, and above all, the love that you have bestowed on us.



