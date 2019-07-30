AYO, Margaret Olive:
Passed away on Sunday 28th July 2019, aged 88 years. Precious, beloved wife of Dudley for 63 years. Dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lynnette and Hardy, Glenn and Katie, and loved grandma of Nicole, Tanya, Sarah, Tom and the late Georgia Rose. Special auntie to Peter for over 74 years. Margaret was a loving sister, auntie and friend for many others. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook St, Hamilton East, on Thursday 1st August 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to PO Box 4449, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on July 30, 2019