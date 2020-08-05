ARCHER, Margaret Elaine:
Peacefully at Rangiura Rest Home, Putaruru, on Monday 3 August 2020, in her 80th year. Youngest daughter of the late Gladys and George Archer. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Patricia and John Eastwood of Tirau, Barry and Valerie Archer of New Plymouth, and the late Russell and Melva Archer of Wellington. Loved aunt of Michael and Jan; Rosalind and Hamish; David, Richard and Andrew. A Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Tirau Community Church, 67 Main Road, Tirau, on Friday 7 August at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 5, 2020