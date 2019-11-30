CLAYTON, Marg Mary:
Passed peacefully on Thursday 28th November 2019, surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Desmond. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant & Judith, Julie, Carol & Lindsay, and Denise & Gary. Loved nana of Anna, Nick, Tony, Rowan, Mathew, Steven and Andrew, Sam, Krista, Becky, and Andre. Loved great-grandmother of 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waikato Hospice is greatly appreciated. All communications to The Clayton Family, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. A service for Marg will be held at 11.00am on Thursday 5th December 2019, at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Road, Taupiri followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 30, 2019