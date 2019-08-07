EVANS, Maree Gail:
Passed away suddenly on 5th August 2019, at Waikato Hospital. Loved Mother of Kimberley and Autumn. Loved Grannie of Nikki-Jade and Zachary, and Mother of Rachael and Jason. A Celebration of Maree's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on, Thursday, 8th August at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, Koha to the family would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Evans family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 7, 2019