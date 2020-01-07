Marci Richard Te Ao:
In memory of our brother, partner, father, Poppy who passed
3rd January 2019.
We would like to invite the whanau to join us on Saturday 11th January 2020 at The Farm - homestead, 331 Owairaka Valley Road, Te Awamutu.
We will gather for a service at 11.00am to be provided by our Uncle Barney Winikerei, after travel to Aotearoa Urupa to unveil Marci's headstone back to the homestead for kai hakari. We will also be celebrating Marci's birthday jointly with his mokopuna Bronson.
Nau mai, haere mai whanau. Nga mihi nui, Te Ao and Winikerei whanau.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 7, 2020