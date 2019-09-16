FERRI, Malia:
(Born 24 November 1955), passed from the final embrace of her husband, son and brother, at her home, into the arms of her Saviour who welcomed her into eternal glory on 14 September 2019. Wife and soulmate of Michael Ferri. Beloved mother of Andrew and Matthew, cherished mother-in-law of Jess. Adored grandmother of Ella Rose. Very much loved sister of Lui, Joe, Sherman, John, Junior and Christina. A service to celebrate Malia's life-defining faith in Jesus Christ her Lord and Redeemer will be held at All Saints Community Church, Sandwich Road, Hamilton, on Thursday 19 September 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by refreshments. There will be a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato. To make online donations to Hospice Waikato go to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and click "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Ferri family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019