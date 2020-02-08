CARGO, Malcolm:
Passed on 9 February 2019 dearly loved husband (67 years) to Sue Cargo, Dad to Nigel, Stephen, Michael (passed 9 May 2017), Jason, grandchildren and loving sister Shirley O'Connor. Appreciate all the love to the Cargo family over the last year and gifts to Hospice, as well as Hospice and Waikato hospital's marvellous support. He was a family man, teacher, farmer, tourist, rugby referee, whiskey drinker, tennis player/administrator and NZ Tennis President incl. life member of Waikato Tennis & Tennis NZ Seniors. He got to climb in Nepal, met Roger Federer at Wimbledon, played for NZ at the World Senior Tennis champs in USA but foremost a man who lived life incl. had a wee dram at 90.
Keep lobbing those pearly gates in peace now.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 8, 2020