MACDONALD,

Malcolm Kenneth:

Passed away suddenly but peacefully, in his sleep at his home in Raglan, aged 80 years. Much loved husband of Julie, and the late Patricia. Loved and missed by his children Gilbert, Cherie & Roger, Warrick & Kristen, Gavin & Maureen, and Tony & Katya. Proud Grandad of Cody & Kelly, Lacey & Josh, Ellie & Harley, Tyrell; Callum, Alessandra, Perrie, Charlotte; Gabriella, Michael; and Veronika. Great-Grandad of Eva, John, Baby McNae, and Baby Pirihi.

I have fought the good fight,

I have finished the race,

I have kept the faith.

2 Timothy 4:7.A service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held at Gateway Church, 950 Victoria Street, Hamilton, on Friday 24 January 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by his burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery. All communication to the Macdonald Family, c/- P.O. Box 4449, Hamilton East 3249.





