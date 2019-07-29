CHUBB,
Malcolm Alexander (Mac):
Passed away peacefully on 28 July 2019 at Pohlen Hospital, after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of the late Louie. Loved father of Trevor and Lesley (Matamata), Colin and Adrienne (Sydney), Dianne (Cambridge). Treasured companion of Margaret. Treasured grandpa of Debbie, Joanne, Richelle, Symon (Tessa), Lisa, and Jordan. Great-grandpa of 9. A big thank you to Dr Will Varty and the Matamata St John team for all their care. In lieu of flowers a donation to Matamata St John's would be greatly appreciated. A service for Mac will be held at the Matamata Club, Rawhiti Ave, Matamata, on Wednesday 31st July at 11.00am. Communications to the Chubb family, 16 Price Terrace, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on July 29, 2019