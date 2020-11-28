CAMPBELL,
Malcolm Graham:
Passed away on 27 November 2020, peacefully at Hilda Ross Hospital. Beloved and loving husband of Joan, dearly loved father and father-in-law of David, Craig (deceased) and Tania, Janmarie and Shane. Cherished Poppa of Kimberley, Max, Lisa, Brooke and Paige.
Taken flight on the
wings of love.
A service for Malcolm will be held at The Cathedral Of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 1 December 2020, at 1.30pm. All communications to the Campbell family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020