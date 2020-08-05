Acknowledgement

BROWN, Malcolm Altham:

Passed away June 6, 2020. Pauline, Lee and Jeremy, Chris and Anastasia, Deborah and Craig, Leanne and Paddy, Maree and Grant, wish to thank our family and friends for their love and support that we received at the sudden passing of Malcolm. The many cards, flowers, food, messages and phone calls were very much appreciated by us all. A grateful and special to thank you to St John and the Fire Brigade for their quick response and dedication in trying to revive him, and our son-in-law Dr Paddy Bhula for the dedicated care he gave to Malcolm over the past years. Thank you to our friend Dorothy Preece who was able to take the service at St Andrew's Church, and the many family and friends who came to say their final goodbyes. Malcolm was my soulmate, and a dearly loved husband, dad, and step-dad, and an adored poppa and mingi for his 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Love never dies,

as our memories are forever.

As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal thank you.



Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 5, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers