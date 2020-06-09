BROWN, Malcolm Altham:
Malcolm died suddenly at his home in Whitianga, on Saturday 6th June, 2020; 3 weeks short of his 80th birthday. Treasured and deeply loved husband and soul mate of Pauline. Dearly loved dad of Lee and Jeremy Pease and Chris and Anastasia Brown. Dearly loved step dad of Deborah and Craig, Leanne and Paddy, Maree and Grant. Adored Poppa of Holly, Zane and Georgia, Stasia, Josiah and Seth, and adored Mingi of Sam, Matthew, Luke, Libby, Nico, Jack, Tom and Ella. Great Grandfather of 6. A celebration of Malcolm's life will be held at St Andrew's By The Sea Community Church, 82 Albert Street, Whitianga, on Saturday 13th June, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on June 9, 2020