BLUETT, Malcolm Ashley:
Peacefully at home in Thames, on 17th July 2019; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend for the past 66 years, of Del. Much loved Dad of Kevin and Sue, John and Jill, Janeen and Don, Alan and Michelle, Heather and Peter, and Suzanne. Cherished Granddad of 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Malcolm's life will be held at the Waihi Baptist Church, 3 Gilmour Street, Waihi, on Friday 26th July, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Waihi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Leprosy Mission would be appreciated and may be left at the service, or posted to: PO Box 96262 Balmoral, Auckland 1342.
Published in Waikato Times on July 20, 2019