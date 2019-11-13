PERRY,
Maggie Wright (Peg):
Passed away peacefully at Kimihia Resthome, Huntly, on 10 November 2019, aged 100 years. Loved wife of Sam, Adam Lewell and Douglas Burke (all deceased). Mother of Pauline Tait and Teddy Burke (both deceased). Loved step-mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Thanks to the staff at Kimihia for their care of Peg over many years. A celebration of Peg's life will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Friday 15 November at 11.00am, followed by a private interment. Donations to Kimihia Resthome in Peg's memory would be appreciated, posted to 76 Rosser Street, Huntly, or left at the service. All communications to the family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 13, 2019