Maggie PERRY

Guest Book
  • "Hi Leanne & family, so sorry to hear the sad news that your..."
    - Andrea Latham
  • "sorry to hear of Mrs Burke death great school friend of my..."
  • "Sorry to read that Peggy has passed away..Many special..."
Service Information
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
078287629
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Chapel of Memories
32 William Street
Huntly
View Map
Death Notice

PERRY,
Maggie Wright (Peg):
Passed away peacefully at Kimihia Resthome, Huntly, on 10 November 2019, aged 100 years. Loved wife of Sam, Adam Lewell and Douglas Burke (all deceased). Mother of Pauline Tait and Teddy Burke (both deceased). Loved step-mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Thanks to the staff at Kimihia for their care of Peg over many years. A celebration of Peg's life will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Friday 15 November at 11.00am, followed by a private interment. Donations to Kimihia Resthome in Peg's memory would be appreciated, posted to 76 Rosser Street, Huntly, or left at the service. All communications to the family C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.